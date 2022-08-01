Plano police
File photo by Garrett Gravley

The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data.

In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.

