A few passing clouds. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 8:43 pm
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data.
In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
- At 3:43 a.m. July 21, officers responded to a burglary at a restaurant in the 2500 block of 14th Street.
- At 11:20 a.m. July 21, officers responded to a burglary at a rental storage facility in the 1100 block of Los Rios Blvd.
- At 6 p.m. July 21, officers responded to a burglary at a hotel in the 4700 block of Old Shepard Place.
- At 2:11 a.m. July 22, officers responded to a burglary at a liquor store in the 1100 block of Preston Road.
- At 3 a.m. July 22, officers responded to a burglary at a business in the 2500 block of 14th Street.
- At 8:50 a.m. July 22, officers responded to a burglary at a hotel in the 4700 block of W. Plano Pkwy.
Plano officers also responded to four calls for aggravated assault from July 18 to July 31.
The first was at 4:59 p.m. on July 22nd, when officers responded to an aggravated assault call on a roadway in the 600 block of eastbound Highway 121.
Other aggravated assaults calls were:
- At 6:16 a.m. July 18, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Alma Drive.
- At 6:45 a.m. July 24, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at a home in the 3900 block of E. Park Blvd.
- At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call at an apartment complex in the 600 block of E. 16th Street.
Other major incidents of note in Plano from July 18-31 were:
- At 2:16 p.m. July 18, officers responded to a home burglary in the 3100 block of Stinson Drive.
- At 4 p.m. July 20, officers responded to a home burglary in the 5900 block of Pebblestone Lane.
- At 2:48 p.m. July 19, officers responded to a robbery of an individual on a roadway in the 3300 block of W. 15th Street.
- At 9 a.m. July 21, a burglary was reported in an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive.
- At 11:13 p.m. July 21, a home burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Bristol Court.
- At 1 a.m. July 22, a home burglary was reported at an apartment complex in the 600 block of E. 16th Street.
- At 5:30 p.m. July 24, a home burglary was reported in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane.
- At 10:30 p.m. July 26, a burglary was reported at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of W. Parker Road.
- At 1:22 p.m. July 23, a robbery took place at a grocery store in the 1200 block of E. Parker Road.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have the latest Plano Star Courier news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.