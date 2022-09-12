Six reported burglaries — both of the commercial and personal variety — have been reported by the Plano Police Department so far in the month of September, according to community crime map data as of Monday, Sept. 12.
Reported commercial burglaries details are:
- 3:49 a.m. Sept. 4, a burglary at a convenience store was reported on the 3300 block of K. Ave.
- 10:39 a.m. Sept. 5, a burglary took place at a specialty store in the 2000 block of W. Spring Creek Pkwy.
- 9:30 a.m. Sept. 3, a burglary was reported at a hotel in the 700 block of Central Expressway, northbound.
- 6:45 a.m. Sept. 6, burglary reported at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Sherrye Drive.
- 1 a.m. Sept. 4, burglary at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Rigsbee Drive.
- 8 p.m. Sept. 2, burglary at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Vistacourt Dr.
Other major incidents of note from Sept. 1-11, 2022 reported by the Plano Police Department, according to community crime map data were:
- 3:26 a.m., Sept. 1, an arson was reported in a parking lot in the 100 block of Legacy Dr.
- 7:11 p.m. Sept. 4, a robbery of an individual was reported in a roadway in the 1500 block of Judy Dr.
- At 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2, a robbery was an individual was reported in a parking lot in the 600 block of W. 16th Street.
