Plano Police Officers responded to three assaults, a robbery and other crimes between March 26-April 1, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Maps.
One of the three assaults occurred on March 27 at 1 p.m. in a hotel located in the 700 block of US-75. The others occurred on March 30 at 11:13 p.m. at a house in the 800 block of Acadia Drive and March 31 at 11:40 a.m. at a school in the 3000 block of Los Rios Blvd.
A robbery took place at 12:49 p.m. March 30 in a parking lot in the 700 block of US-75.
A convenience store robbery took place at 10:11 p.m. March 29 in the 800 block of East Park Blvd.
Two motor vehicle thefts took place on March 27 at 8 p.m. at a house in the 5200 block of Runnin River Dr. and at 10 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 1300 bloc of Sherrye Dr.
A March 31 theft took place in a parking lot at 7 p.m. in the 7200 block of US-75.
Two residential burglaries were reported March 27 at 10:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Royal Oaks Dr. and at 1 p.m. in the 5800 block of Rosewood Court.
A commercial burglary occurred at an office building on March 28 at 7:04 a.m. in the 3000 block of Communications Parkway. An additional commercial burglary occurred at a rental storage facility at 4:26 p.m. March 30 in the 6100 block of Wagner Way.
Around 20 motor vehicle burglaries and 15 thefts were reported between March 27 and March 31.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
