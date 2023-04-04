Plano police file.jpg
Plano Police Officers responded to three assaults, a robbery and other crimes between March 26-April 1, according to Lexis Nexis Community Crime Maps.

One of the three assaults occurred on March 27 at 1 p.m. in a hotel located in the 700 block of US-75. The others occurred on March 30 at 11:13 p.m. at a house in the 800 block of Acadia Drive and March 31 at 11:40 a.m. at a school in the 3000 block of Los Rios Blvd.

