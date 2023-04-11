A mix of clouds and sun. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 1:47 pm
Officers with the Plano Police Department have responded to two assaults, two robberies and other crimes between April 3-9, according to Lexis Nexis Community crime maps.
One assault occurred at 9:07 p.m. April 5 in the 800 block of East Park Boulevard. The other took place at 6:49 p.m. April 7 in the 700 block of US 75.
Two robberies took place last week, with one occurring at 2:41 p.m. April 3 in a parking lot located in the 2400 block of US 75.
Another occurred at 8:30 p.m. April 6 at an apartment in the 1400 block of Del Sol Drive.
A restaurant located in the 2700 block of 15th Street was robbed at 9:16 p.m. April 3, and a specialty store located in the 4000 block of Preston Road was robbed at 9:16 p.m. April 7.
Four burglaries occurred in East Plano last week on the following dates:
On April 3, two apartments were burglarized at 4:30 a.m. and 7:40 p.m.. The apartments were located in the 900 block of S Medalist Circle and in the 4700 block of 14th Street.
A home in the 2500 block of Peppertree Pl. was burglarized at 10:30 a.m. April 4, and another house was burglarized at 7:40 p.m. April 6 in the 1300 block of Veloce Dr.
From April 3-April 7, there have been 19 reported vehicle burglaries and five reported motor vehicle thefts.
The Plano Police Department saw 26 incidents of property theft since April 3.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
