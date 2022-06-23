Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 98F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 10:44 am
Plano Police Department officers responded to two reports of aggravated assaults, two robberies and other incidents from June 15-22, according to community crime map data.
At 2:30 a.m. June 17, Plano officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of E. 15th Street.
At 5:30 a.m. June 19, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in a parking lot on the 900 block of 14th Street.
At 2:31 p.m. June 6, officers responded to a robbery report at a restaurant on the 1100 block of E. Parker Road.
At 4:10 p.m. June 19, a robbery of an individual report was taken from a roadway near the intersection of E. 16th Street and N. Central Expressway.
At 4:11 a.m. June 15, officers responded to a burglary of a rental storage facility on the 800 block of Fulgham Road.
Other incidents of note were:
- At 10:30 p.m. June 18, a burglary report was taken at an amusement park on the 9700 block of Custer Road.
- At 10:30 a.m. June 18, a theft from a hotel report was taken on the 2500 block fo northbound Central Expressway.
- 10:14 p.m., June 17, a burglary at a home incident was reported on the 3000 block of Ohio Dr.
- At 7:15 p.m. June 15, a home burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Therondunn Dr.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have the latest Plano Star Courier news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.