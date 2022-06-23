Plano Crime Blotter

Plano Police Department officers responded to two reports of aggravated assaults, two robberies and other incidents from June 15-22, according to community crime map data.

At 2:30 a.m. June 17, Plano officers responded to a report of aggravated assault at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of E. 15th Street.

At 5:30 a.m. June 19, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault in a parking lot on the 900 block of 14th Street.

At 2:31 p.m. June 6, officers responded to a robbery report at a restaurant on the 1100 block of E. Parker Road.

At 4:10 p.m. June 19, a robbery of an individual report was taken from a roadway near the intersection of E. 16th Street and N. Central Expressway.

At 4:11 a.m. June 15, officers responded to a burglary of a rental storage facility on the 800 block of Fulgham Road.

Other incidents of note were:

- At 10:30 p.m. June 18, a burglary report was taken at an amusement park on the 9700 block of Custer Road.

- At 10:30 a.m. June 18, a theft from a hotel report was taken on the 2500 block fo northbound Central Expressway.

- 10:14 p.m., June 17, a burglary at a home incident was reported on the 3000 block of Ohio Dr.

- At 7:15 p.m. June 15, a home burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Therondunn Dr.

