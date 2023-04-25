Between April 16-23, the Plano Police Department has responded to eight motor vehicle burglaries, nine motor vehicle thefts and 28 incidents of property theft, according to Lexis Nexis community crime maps.
The burglaries happened on the following days:
April 17 at 9 a.m. in the 100 block of W Spring Creek Parkway
April 17 at 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of 14th street.
April 18 at 3:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of W Plano Parkway.
April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Parkwood Blvd.
April 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of SH-121
April 19 at 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of K Ave.
April 21 at 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of Preston Rd.
April 21 at 8:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Preston Rd.
Five of the nine motor vehicle thefts occurred near US-75 and in Downtown Plano. Two additional thefts occurred near the Dallas North Tollway between Parker Road and Park Boulevard.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
