Plano police file.jpg
File photo

Between April 16-23, the Plano Police Department has responded to eight motor vehicle burglaries, nine motor vehicle thefts and 28 incidents of property theft, according to Lexis Nexis community crime maps.

The burglaries happened on the following days:

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments