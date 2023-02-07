Plano Police have responded to three aggravated assaults and other major incidents of note since Jan. 29, according to community crime map data.
The aggravated assaults occurred on Jan. 29, Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.
The Jan. 29 incident happened in a parking area located in the 6200 block of Coit Rd. at 2:15 p.m.
The Jan. 30 incident occurred in a shelter located in the 3500 block of 14th Street at 10:09 p.m..
The Feb. 2 incident occurred in a house in the 1100 block of Mossvine Drive at 8:22 a.m.
A motor vehicle theft was reported at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 2600 block of Live Oak Ln.
Three thefts were reported on Jan. 30 and 31. On Jan. 30, a theft was reported at 7:26 a.m. in an apartment near I Avenue and 17th street. A theft was also reported at 8:35 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 1000 block of 11th Street.
A Jan. 31 theft was reported at 7:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Park Boulevard.
Four motor vehicle burglaries were reported from Coit Road and US 75 from Jan. 29-30 along Parker Road and Park Boulevard.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
