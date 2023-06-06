Plano police car.jpg
The Plano Police Department has responded to one assault, six burglaries, eight motor vehicle thefts and other crimes of note between May 28-June 3.

The assault occurred at 3:03 p.m. June 1 in the 700 block of W Spring Creek Parkway.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

