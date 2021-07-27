On July 7 at approximately 7:40 a.m., a suspect allegedly entered into a Plano storage facility located in the 500 block of N Avenue and cut the lock before stealing several items. The suspect reportedly used a dolly to transport the stolen items away from the storage locker. Police said they did not have any vehicle information at this time.
The suspect is a white male with an athletic build, facial hair, an earring in his left ear, shaved head and tattoos on his chest and arms. At the time of the incident, police say he was wearing a blue tank top, khaki shorts, black/white/ gray sneakers, watch, a black arm sleeve on his left arm and a black baseball cap with a design on front.
Those with information on the suspect and his whereabouts are asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 and to cite case number 2021-116182. Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that can lead to his arrest.
