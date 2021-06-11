Plano police are searching for two suspects who allegedly committed an armed robbery after meeting the victim in public transit, and another suspect accused of burgling a vehicle and using a stolen credit card at a Plano convenience store.
While the former offense reportedly took place on April 17, Plano Police Department Public Information Officer David Tilley said the search for the two suspects still continues.
“We’re just trying to identify who they are,” he said.
The suspects allegedly approached the victim while on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train and asked for assistance in booking a motel room. They said they needed a credit card to complete the transaction but did not have one and offered to reimburse the victim with cash in exchange for his assistance.
The victim reportedly agreed to help the suspects and was held up at gunpoint once in the motel. Police say the suspects ordered the victim to surrender all valuable items in his immediate possession then left the premises.
“These two suspects met the victim on the DART train, asked them if they could reserve them a room because they didn’t have a credit card but they could give him. He reserved the room, and when he went up there, they robbed him,” Tilley said.
Authorities are searching for a Black male and Black female who both appear to be in their 20s and approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, respectively. Police say the former suspect has a cross tattoo near his right eye.
The burglary reportedly took place in a parking lot located in the 8900 block of Independence Parkway and was reported by the victim the following afternoon.
“I guess the [victim] didn’t notice,” Tilley said. “We get in such a rush sometimes [that] we forget to hit that lock button. I’ve even done it myself.”
While the identity of the suspect is still unknown, police did capture surveillance footage of the man entering the RaceTrac on Legacy Drive, where he allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make a purchase. Investigators say the suspect drives a dark, four-door vehicle with black rims, possibly a Toyota Camry.
It is unclear at this time if the suspect used the credit card for any other transactions.
Those with tips as to the whereabouts of the suspects can call the North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 while citing case numbers 2021-62411 for the armed robbery and 2021-76719 for the burglary. The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that can lead to arrests in each respective case.
