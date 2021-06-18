Plano Police Department officials are searching for two suspects accused of burgling an apartment.
According to the department’s public information officer, David Tilley, the two suspects were allegedly caught on surveillance footage leaving the premises with a large tool bag that the victim reported to be missing. The suspects are also accused of stealing a pair of headphones and glasses from the victim, whose apartment complex is in the 8000 block of Windrose Avenue.
Despite the fact that the apartment was “rummaged through,” authorities noted that large electronics in the apartment complex were undisturbed. It is also unclear if the tool bag had any tools or other items of value inside, or the specific type of headphones that were reported missing.
“So far, that’s all they reported,” Tilley said. “A lot of time, people will call us back a week or two or three later and say, ‘Oh, you know what I just now noticed?’”
According to a social media post by the Plano Police Department, the two suspects pried off a lock box affixed to a wall outside the victim’s apartment. The box contained keys to the unit, which the suspects allegedly used to break in.
Police say the suspects – a 6-foot-tall white man in his late 40s with tattoos on both arms and a blonde white female in her 30s or 40s – left the premises in a vehicle, possibly a blue 2015 Mazda 6.
Those with tips on the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to contact the North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 and cite Case Number 2021-95018. Tipsters are eligible to receive an award of up to $5,000 for information that can lead to their arrest.
