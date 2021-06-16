Plano burglary
Courtesy of Plano Police Department / Facebook

Plano Police are searching for two suspects accused of burgling an apartment.

On April 8, 2021, a lock box on the wall outside the victim’s apartment located in the 8000 block of Windrose Avenue was pried off. The lock box contained keys to the apartment, which the suspects used to enter into the apartment and steal several items. Surveillance video captured these two suspects leaving the area while carrying items belonging to the victim. The suspects left the location in a vehicle.

Case # 2021-95018

Suspect #1: White male in his late 40s, approximately 6’1” tall, medium build, tattoos on both arms

Suspect #2: White female in her 30s– 40s, blonde hair

Suspect Vehicle: Possibly a blue 2015 Mazda 6

Those with information related to the identity or location of these suspects are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

