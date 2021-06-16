Plano Police are searching for two suspects accused of burgling an apartment.
On April 8, 2021, a lock box on the wall outside the victim’s apartment located in the 8000 block of Windrose Avenue was pried off. The lock box contained keys to the apartment, which the suspects used to enter into the apartment and steal several items. Surveillance video captured these two suspects leaving the area while carrying items belonging to the victim. The suspects left the location in a vehicle.
Case # 2021-95018
Suspect #1: White male in his late 40s, approximately 6’1” tall, medium build, tattoos on both arms
Suspect #2: White female in her 30s– 40s, blonde hair
Suspect Vehicle: Possibly a blue 2015 Mazda 6
Those with information related to the identity or location of these suspects are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.