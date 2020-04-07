On Tuesday afternoon, a man on an overpass at Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway appeared to be ready to jump, according to witnesses.
Plano Police Department David Tilley said the department was able to talk the man down from the ledge.
"He is being taken to get some professional assistance," Tilley said.
According to a report from website DFW Scanner, roads were shut down for at least 30 minutes as police negotiated with the individual.
