The Plano Police department is looking to bridge the gender gap in law enforcement.
On April 11, the department will open its doors to a career event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Women from high school age and up are eligible for the event.
Now in its fifth year, the event will show the law enforcement ropes to those interested in a career with the Plano Police Department.
“We really just wanted to give women a firsthand view of the things that are offered through the police department,” Officer Hayley Dick said.
Dick said the event is meant to educate women on the diverse set of positions offered within the department.
“We have all women represented in pretty much every area in the police department whether it’s from records, or crime analysis, or down in our jail,” Dick said. “We have public safety officers, we have crime scene, just all kinds of stuff like that.”
Plano currently has a higher percentage of women in its department than the national average, according to Dick. The department is made of 16% women.
“Women are very underrepresented in the law enforcement community so we wanted to have an event to show them that they can be a part of the law enforcement community, and they don't just have to be a police officer. There are other job openings in the police department where they can be a part of the law enforcement community,” Dick said.
For questions, email Public Safety Officer Holdys at 972-941-2440 or by email at dholdys@plano.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.