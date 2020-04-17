While the doors to Plano’s public libraries remain shut, library staff are making sure residents can still enjoy what the system has to offer. Virtual activities for kids and adults are being administered by the library on Facebook every day.
On Thursday, the library read stories to viewers, held a virtual art exhibit, and taught the basics of 3D design.
“As the COVID-19 situation arose and we prepared to close the buildings, staff had to find other ways to offer as many services and programs as possible by other means,” Senior Administrative Assistant Kerri Rubens said.
While there were some challenges with churning out activities several times a week, Rubens said the staff was determined to help residents achieve some calm.
“Having story time every morning is certainly entertaining for children and parents, but it also provides some normalcy for the families who regularly attend story time,” Rubens said. “They may not be in the story time room, but they can still see some familiar faces from the library, singing and sharing stories just as they did before COVID-19.”
The library’s staff are diverse in their backgrounds, and Rubens said she hopes the programs reflect the faces working in the system.
“Though library buildings may be closed, public libraries are still here to serve the community, just in a different way than they may be used to,” she said.
The programs are also helping the library reach people outside the city. Rubens said staffers want individuals without access to their own libraries to find comfort in Plano’s.
“A family in another state might not have a local library able to provide virtual programming, but they can still tune in to Plano Public Library on Facebook every morning at 11 a.m.,” she said.
Haggard Library Manager Cecily Ponce de Leon emphasized the library's goal to provide solace. “We are thinking of all the parents at home with young children, trying to support school and just keeping kids entertained," she said.
“We are thinking of those who are isolated and need another way to connect virtually with their community."
