Haggard Library staff member Chanel Wilkins teaches through a virtual program.

 Video still courtesy of Plano Public Library

All Plano Public Library facilities, book drops and online accounts will be closed from April 26-28 to accommodate the rollout of a new library catalog system, the city announced Tuesday.

During this time, patrons will be unable to access any collections, utilize study rooms, place or pick up holds, access third party accounts on websites such as Ancestry.com and Lynda, request “Interlibrary Loans” or return any items. Accounts with outstanding charges due to existing overdue items will not receive an extension during this time and will be blocked from operational digital resources. All library events scheduled in the interim are also being rescheduled.

This will not affect early voting operations at libraries, officials say, as Haggard, Parr, Harrington and Davis Libraries will still serve as polling locations from April 19-27. Cardholders will also be able to access online resources such as EBSCO, Kanopy, New York Times, Tutor.com and all Plano Public Library social media accounts.

More information can be found online at plano.gov/9/Library.

