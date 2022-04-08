Plano Public Library will join other libraries in the country in an observance recognizing readers with disabilities later this month.
Dubbed “Disability Book Week,” the event is organized to raise awareness and acceptance of people with disabilities. As part of the event, participating libraries feature and display books that include protagonists and/or authors with disabilities. Plano Public Library, in particular, will post recommended books to its Plano Library Learns online portal and writing blog entries/social media posts celebrating the occasion.
The initiative began in the winter of 2021. Mary Mecham, an author and mother of two children with rare genetic disorders, realized she could not find many books where characters reflected her daughters. She had the idea of starting an event to spotlight inclusive literature. Several members of the Texas Partners in Policymaking cohort joined the effort soon after. The review panel for Disabilities Book Week either have disabilities, are disability advocates, or both, Kelley Mindrup, outreach coordinator said. More than 70 have been reviewed and were submitted by the authors and panelists who thought they would be a good fit.
“Since this is our pilot year, we have contacted libraries in cities where our spotlight authors live. We're working with Denver; Crawfordsville, Indiana; Plano; Houston and Coppell,” Mindrup said. “We've reached out to several more and are waiting to hear back. Next year we intend to expand a great deal. We have proclamations in Houston, Coppell, and the State of Texas declaring April 23-29 Disability Book Week.”
Mecham, is working to make Disability Book Week a non-profit, and is in the planning stage of finding a board of directors, sponsorship and financial considerations. She also said she is working to file for non-profit status for Disability Book Week, which she intends to make an annual event.
“That means I need to put together a board of directors, create bylaws and mission statements, etc.,” she said in an email. “I will need to set up banking/ finances and start partnering with other organizations. We already have a few contacts, but to get sponsorships, it will need to be more intensive.”
With an official non-profit, panelists will set up a training program for students to become "Disability Book Week certified" and a scholarship fund to recognize students who are exemplary in the field of disability advocacy in literature.
Garrett Gravley contributed to this report.
