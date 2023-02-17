Plano’s public libraries had a monumental 2022 and plan to continue its path toward innovation and more engagement
At a Monday Plano City Council meeting, Library Director Libby Holtmann told council about some of the library’s wins this past year and what they hope to achieve in 2024.
Plano’s five libraries saw a combined 3.19 million circulation. As in-person programs returned, the city saw 87,000 community members attend. An additional 2,266 citizens attended online classes.
Friends of the Plano Public Library donated to the libraries, which Holtmann said will go toward a community engagement van that will allow Plano’s libraries to go mobile by 2024.
In 2022, the library garnered $235,122 in volunteer valuation from nearly 800 volunteers citywide.
On May 15, the Davis Library reopened after a year-long $5.3 million renovation project that doubled the children’s play area in addition to adding a children’s program room, and additional study and conference rooms.
In January 2023, the Harrington Library reopened after several months of closure and a $5 million renovation. The newly renovated library features a refurbished children’s area, a new children’s program room, new study and conference rooms and a new HVAC system and roof.
“Being someone who grew up with Harrington, this gives me chills,” Holtmann said.
Once the final furniture pieces are installed, Harrington will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting to celebrate its renovations.
Looking to 2023, the Plano Public Library aims to continue its outreach programs in its new spaces, offering programs for young children, students, professionals, seniors and more.
By 2024, the library hopes to take its programs on the road and offer mobile events and books once it acquires its outreach vehicle, Holtmann said.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
