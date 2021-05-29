Memorial Day is happening for the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, and with more than 132 million Americans vaccinated, the traditions, commemorations and festivities commonly associated with the federal holiday will continue on a full scale following a year where such activities were limited to the confines of a virtual environment.
As such, public services in Plano will be affected over the duration of the holiday, with the Plano Animal Shelter being completely closed. Joining the shelter in closing for all business hours of the day will be Plano Parks and Recreation facilities – including the Oak Point Nature and Retreat Center, the Sam Johnson Recreation Center and the Interurban Railway Museum – as well as all of the city’s municipal offices and public libraries.
Some parks centers in Plano will be open for limited hours, however, as the Plano Aquatic Center, Jack Carter Pool and the Carpenter Park, Liberty, Oak Point and Tom Muehlenbeck recreation centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The High Point Tennis Center will also be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Furthermore, all trash collection services will be halted on Monday, and each respective collection date will be pushed one by one day. For example, if a neighborhood’s designated trash collection day is Monday, it will be pushed to Tuesday.
More information can be found online at plano.gov/868/Holiday-Hours.
