The City of Plano has been recognized for its communication programs.

Competing with other cities with 25,000 or more in population, Plano was recognized during the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio for its video series, “Stoler on the Street,” seen on the city’s social media platforms.

