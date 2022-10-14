The City of Plano has been recognized for its communication programs.
Competing with other cities with 25,000 or more in population, Plano was recognized during the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio for its video series, “Stoler on the Street,” seen on the city’s social media platforms.
The series helps Plano residents better understand the daily operations of city services and amenities seen throughout the community.
“Within 10 months, over 70 videos driving thousands of views and increasing overall engagement were created using an iPhone, selfie stick, and a lavalier mic,” the city said in a press release.
The city was also one of three finalists in public safety, for its community paramedic program.
In 2014, the City worked with local hospitals to develop a community paramedic program within Plano Fire-Rescue, the city said. During the pandemic and Winter Storm Uri, the program was employed meet the needs of Plano's higher-risk population.
TML’s Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance. Innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, increasing citizen participation, and reaching toward higher service levels are all daily occurrences in Texas cities, and they deserve recognition. This awards program seeks out the best of these programs to honor.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.