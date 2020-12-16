Plano ranks high among some of the most populated U.S. cities in terms of quality of life and Christmas festivity, data from year-end studies conducted by two financial technology companies indicated.
The first of these studies was conducted by financial modeling software company SmartAsset, which ranked Plano fifth on its “Most Livable Cities in the U.S. – 2020 Edition” list.
“Housing costs in Plano, Texas represent 20.02% of income, ranking eighth-lowest in this study,” the study stated. “It also scores in the top 10 for its low rates in both of the crime statistics we considered. In 2019, there were 151 violent crime incidents (fifth-lowest) and 1,717 property crime incidents (10th-lowest) in the city per 100,000 residents.”
In conducting this study, SmartAsset looked at rates for crime, unemployment, poverty, property value and median income among the 100 most populated cities in the country as reported by government agencies such as the FBI, Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The other study was conducted by self-acclaimed “personal finance social network” website WalletHub, which recognized Plano as the ninth contender for “2020’s Best Cities for Christmas” list. In addition to analyzing crime rates among the 100 largest cities like SmartAsset’s study, WalletHub utilized Google search analytics to gauge communal interest in Christmas events such as light shows and looked at the cities’ presence of churches and charity organizations.
Plano ranked first among Texas cities on both lists, scoring higher than Irving, Garland, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Houston, Lubbock and Laredo.
