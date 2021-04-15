As summer becomes more imminent, Plano Parks and Recreation officials are facing a seasonal staffing crisis that could adversely impact public pools, summer camps and recreational classes.
“It’s never easy hiring seasonal staff,” said Plano Recreation Services Manager Susie Hergenrader. “We hire about 200-300 employees every summer. This summer, though, is extraordinarily difficult. We’re down anywhere from 50-75% on the number of applications that we have received at this point as compared to years prior.”
These seasonal positions, especially those of lifeguards and camp counselors, are typically occupied by high school and college students, but Hergenrader said trepidation from the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied the usual influx of applications.
To fight this, the city has taken safety precautions at all recreational facilities, including the installation of plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizing stations. Officials are also requiring all parks employees to wear face masks.
Hergenrader also said that chlorinated water could potentially act as a defense against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a claim which is corroborated by an April 2020 study from the International Water Association’s Water Research journal, which found that the virus “is very sensitive to oxidants, like chlorine” and “appears to be inactivated significantly faster in water than non-enveloped human enteric viruses with known waterborne transmission.”
Plano parks officials have been attempting to increase public awareness of these measures and the job openings, but Hergenrader said these efforts have not been completely effective.
“They’re slowly coming in, but given the efforts we’ve been engaged in, I’m surprised there still aren’t more applicants,” she said.
Officials predict that if this lull in applications persists, then some pools, camps and classes in the city will close. Fewer lifeguards will mean fewer pools, just as fewer instructors will mean fewer classes.
“We have waiting lists in double digits for every class every summer,” Hergenrader added. “That’s a very popular offering, and we would hate to [not] meet the demand.”
