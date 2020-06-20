In a June 16 letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, Plano Mayor Harry La Rosiliere and seven other Texas mayors are asking for more authority on requiring face coverings in cities.
In the last week, Collin County has seen what the county health care services department is calling a “spike” in COVID-19 cases. The letter addressed the increase and called on the state to either mandate masks or give authority to cities to enforce wearing masks.
“If you do not have plans to mandate face coverings statewide, we ask that you restore the ability for local authorities to enforce the wearing of face coverings in public venues where physical distancing cannot be practiced,” the mayors wrote.
The content of the letter largely focused on maintaining cities’ economies and avoiding hospital overcrowding. “If mayors are given the opportunity to require face coverings, we believe our cities will be ready to help reduce the spread of this disease,” the letter states.
“We think you would agree that a healthy economy starts with healthy people.”
The mayors emphasized the need for a “tailored” response to residents “refusing to wear these face coverings even though these coverings are scientifically proven to help prevent the disease from spreading.”
In a nod to the diversity of Texas COVID-19 cases, the mayors advocated for separate authority from the state. “A one-size-fits-all approach is not the best option. We should trust local officials to make informed choices about health policy.”
