Plano resident Rick Armijo is getting a second chance at life thanks to a unique program teaming Plano Fire-rescue paramedics with Medical City Plano. It’s the only program of its kind in Texas.

Armijo suffered cardiac arrest at his house. A Plano 9-1-1 operator guided his stepson in administering CPR, until a Plano police officer took over. Plano Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived and continued resuscitation efforts. The paramedics then made the call to alert the ECMO team at Medical City Plano.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

