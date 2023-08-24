Plano resident Rick Armijo is getting a second chance at life thanks to a unique program teaming Plano Fire-rescue paramedics with Medical City Plano. It’s the only program of its kind in Texas.
Armijo suffered cardiac arrest at his house. A Plano 9-1-1 operator guided his stepson in administering CPR, until a Plano police officer took over. Plano Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived and continued resuscitation efforts. The paramedics then made the call to alert the ECMO team at Medical City Plano.
ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) is a highly advanced artificial life-support system that takes over circulatory and respiratory functions when a person’s lungs and heart are not functioning properly. With ECMO, blood is pumped through a machine outside the body to remove carbon dioxide and send oxygen-filled blood back into the tissues. The treatment allows the heart and lungs to rest and heal.
From the field, highly trained Plano Paramedics determine if patients are good candidates for ECMO. When they are, they call Medical City Plano to activate the ECMO team. The paramedics continue to perform CPR on the patient. Once at the hospital, they work side-by-side with the ECMO team all the way to the cath lab. It’s the only ECMO program in Texas that allows paramedics to make the call in the field and continue to manage the patient’s care at the hospital.
Rick Armijo credits the joint ECMO effort with saving his life. At 7 p.m. Aug. 28, those who played a role in the lifesaving event will be recognized by Plano City Council members.We invite you to join us for both events.
The ECMO program went live in December, 2022. Of the 31 activations, ECMO was used 23 times and resulted in a survival rate double the national average.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
