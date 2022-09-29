Plano resident, architect and master beekeeper Daniel Brantner has developed a patent to keep two-queen bee colonies that will prolong a colony’s life and increase honey production for hobbyist beekeepers.
The patent utilizes a horizontal orientation for the hive, as opposed to the traditional vertical. The hive is divided into thirds, where the queens will rest on the outer thirds, and as their respective hives grow, the workers will meet in the middle, where a queen divider will keep the queens from wandering onto the wrong side. The bees will gradually become accustomed to the pheromones coming from both queens as they eat through a newspaper divider, Brantner said.
“The theory behind it is you have two queens on either side laying their eggs, and they have a common work force working horizontally and share their activities to support the super organism to create twice the population,” he said. “If one queen were to die, there would be another queen to spread her pheromones through the colony, and the bees won't vacate or panic. If there are no new eggs, I know to put another queen in. It makes the monitoring process so much easier for the beekeeper.”
While the remaining queen reigns over the hive, the beekeeper will have time to acquire and introduce a new queen to the colony if there are no larvae to replace the previous queen.
“There were similar approaches that have been tried but nothing that went to this extend where it was a shared hive,” Brantner said. “Necessity became the mother of invention. The more I aged and tried to deal with the weight of beehives and everything else, it made sense to make the bees go horizontally.”
Having the two hives working together to produce honey allows there to be a common honey stack, making extraction easier on the beekeeper, Brantner said.
In addition to his current patent, Brantner has pending patent for a commercial version that will allow for more portability for commercial pollinators.
At his personal apiary in Mabank, Brantner has 18 colonies, where the majority utilize his new two-queen colonies and the remaining six serve as a control group, utilizing the traditional bee boxes.
Branter says he hopes to have results on the effectiveness of his patents in two years.
Brantner and his wife, Donna became bee keepers after purchasing 20 acres in Mabank that they planned to develop after retiring. In the interim, Brantner took up beekeeping.
“I took, of all things, a Groupon class one Saturday afternoon,” he said. “I didn't know any beekeepers. I just thought it would be something fun to try, and I enjoy it. It was a good combination too. I was raised on a farm in Minnesota, so I had that agricultural background, and as an architect, I love to do woodworking. I allowed me to do both of those. I read about what bees are facing, and I figured we have the ideal scenario to help out and get some hives out there.”
Those interested in becoming beekeepers can find resources at cchba.org
