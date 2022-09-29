thumbnail_IMG_7510.jpg
Courtesy of Daniel Brantner

Beekeeping is about to become more efficient.

Plano resident, architect and master beekeeper Daniel Brantner has developed a patent to keep two-queen bee colonies that will prolong a colony’s life and increase honey production for hobbyist beekeepers.

IMG_3984.jpg
IMG_2304.jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments