To Plano Fire Rescue’s Medical Director Mark Gamber, saving a life starts with the civilians on the scene, who begin lifesaving measures like chest compressions and dialing 9-11 before paramedics are able to arrive on the scene.
Recently, following a cardiac arrest, Plano resident Rick Armijo was given a second chance at life, thanks to his wife and stepson, as well as a one-of-a-kind program in Texas.
At 1:45 a.m. Feb. 18, Armijo’s stepson called 9-11 to report that Armijo was unconscious and barely breathing. While first responders were on the way, the dispatcher walked the stepson through performing CPR on Armijo until a police officer arrived to take over, before paramedics arrived to transport Armijo to the hospital. The paramedics then made the call to alert the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) team at Medical City Plano.
ECMO is a lifesaving technology that pumps blood out of the body and artificially oxygenates blood while expelling the carbon dioxide, giving the patient’s lungs and heart time to heal. While treating Armijo on the field, paramedics deemed him a good candidate for ECMO. While on the way to the catheterization lab, where the ECMO machine would be implemented, Plano Fire Rescue continued lifesaving measures, alongside hospital staff.
“These are things we practice together as a city: public safety, communications, police and fire to save human lives,” Gamber said. “What's new is the ECMO program. For certain patients that are in a shockable rhythm, we have something that can add to their care that's never been seen before, and it buys time for our team to help in a way we haven't been able to before. Often, the issue is there's a heart attack, or their heart stopped. When you put someone on ECMO, you buy a physician and our nursing team time.”
According to the city, Plano has the only ECMO program in Texas that allows paramedics to make the call in the field and continue to manage the patient’s care at the hospital.
Armijo said he recalled feeling like the staff at Medical City Plano legitimately cared about his treatment and that he was not just a number to them.
The ECMO program went live in December 2022. Of the 31 activations, ECMO was used 23 times and resulted in a survival rate that was double the national average, the city said.
At an Aug. 28 Plano City Council meeting, Mayor John Muns recognized Armijo for his second chance at life, as well as the first responders on the scene for their lifesaving measures.
“I'm a father of teenagers, like Rick, and I'm so happy he's home with his family,” Gamber said.
Armijo said he is grateful for the city’s response to his emergency, as well as to Plano ISD for teaching basic CPR to students.
“This experience has been overwhelming for both me and my family,” he said. “Although I'm not 100% yet, I feel extremely lucky to lead a normal life again, because of our first responders and the medical team in Plano. They are the reason I'm here today.”
