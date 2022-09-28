City of Plano logo

Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell reports that the Plano Animal Shelter had a bat test positive for rabies this week after it came into contact with a resident’s pet in the area of K Avenue and Westminster Drive.  Residents in that area who believe they or their pets may have come in contact with this animal are advised to contact Animal Services at (972) 769-4360.  Rabies is a viral disease that occurs in warm-blooded animals and can be contracted by humans through bites from infected animals.

“This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current – especially rabies – since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal,” says Cantrell.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

