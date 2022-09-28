Animal Services Director Jamey Cantrell reports that the Plano Animal Shelter had a bat test positive for rabies this week after it came into contact with a resident’s pet in the area of K Avenue and Westminster Drive. Residents in that area who believe they or their pets may have come in contact with this animal are advised to contact Animal Services at (972) 769-4360. Rabies is a viral disease that occurs in warm-blooded animals and can be contracted by humans through bites from infected animals.
“This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current – especially rabies – since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal,” says Cantrell.
Both State of Texas and Plano city ordinances require that animals receive the rabies inoculation along with subsequent booster shots.
The Plano Animal Shelter does not routinely test wild animals for rabies unless they have had contact with a person or pet and are one of five high risk non-domestic animals: bats, foxes, skunks, coyotes and raccoons. This particular incident involved a resident’s pet who was not up-to-date on the required vaccinations and be put in confinement for a minimum of 90 days as is required by law. The isolation period would have been much shorter if the pet had the proper immunization.
Rabies is preventable. All pet-owners are urged to make an appointment with their veterinarian if their pets’ vaccinations are out of date. These shots are needed not only for your pet’s health but also to protect the health of their human family. There is also a list of reduced cost vaccination clinics on the city’s Animal Services webpage to assist owners in obtaining these vital immunizations.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
