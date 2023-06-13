Plano water tower.png
City of Plano

According to the city of Plano's recent short-term rental survey, nearly 75% of respondents expressed some level of discomfort with living near a short-term rental.

From April to May 17, Gap Strategies assisted the Plano city staff in understanding the public’s general thoughts about short-term rentals in the community. Jeff Barton with Gap Strategies presented the survey’s findings on Monday, June 12.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

