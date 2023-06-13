According to the city of Plano's recent short-term rental survey, nearly 75% of respondents expressed some level of discomfort with living near a short-term rental.
From April to May 17, Gap Strategies assisted the Plano city staff in understanding the public’s general thoughts about short-term rentals in the community. Jeff Barton with Gap Strategies presented the survey’s findings on Monday, June 12.
Of the 6,109 respondents, 64% said they felt "very uncomfortable" with the idea of living near a short-term rental, while an extra 10% expressed "moderate discomfort." Around 80% of the respondents were residents.
When asked, 31% reported that they believe they live near a short-term rental, while 44% were unsure and 26% reported not living near one.
Nearly 80% of the respondents reported not feeling any benefit from a short-term rental in their neighborhood and believed it lowered property values. Common issues residents listed when living near a STR included partying, safety, noise, trash and litter, parking issues and unwanted commercial uses.
Of the respondents, 11% reported frequently using a short-term rental for travel, 30% reported sometimes using one, 24% reported rarely using a short-term rental and 36% reported never using a short-term rental.
When asked how the city could best regulate short-term rentals, top responses included registration, limiting density, health and safety inspections, adding an emergency contact for the short-term rental and restricting short-term rentals to certain areas of Plano.
According to the survey, around 40% of residents did not try to resolve the issues they experienced. Those who did try to resolve their issues with a nearby short-term rental reached out to the host or owner of the house, law enforcement, the listing platform and the city for assistance.
According to Barton, residents aged 45 and older are overrepresented in the survey, while younger residents are underrepresented.
Participants aged 55 and older made up 53% of the responses, while they make up 26% of the city’s population, according to the survey.
Participants aged 45-54 made up 20% of the responses, while they make up 14% of the city’s population.
Participants aged 18-34 and older made up 8% of the responses, while they make up 22% of the city’s population.
Barton said younger respondents were more tolerant to short-term rentals in Plano compared to older residents.
The city will continue learning about short-term rentals through its 20-member task force, slated to meet from June 29 through October. A public town hall is slated for Aug. 23. In October, the city will receive an official recommendation from the taskforce regarding short-term rentals, ending Phase 1.
