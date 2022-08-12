Budget.png

While the city of Plano continues lowering its tax rate, Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley said residents will still pay higher taxes due to increased property value.

 Courtesy of the city of Plano

While the city of Plano continues lowering its tax rate, Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley said residents will still pay higher taxes due to increased property value.

Last year’s tax rate was $0.4465 per $100 of a property’s value. This year, the city is looking at either $0.4265 or the city’s no new revenue rate, $0.4176 per $100.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments