While the city of Plano continues lowering its tax rate, Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley said residents will still pay higher taxes due to increased property value.
Last year’s tax rate was $0.4465 per $100 of a property’s value. This year, the city is looking at either $0.4265 or the city’s no new revenue rate, $0.4176 per $100.
As property values rise, the average home is valued at $493,960. This is a 24.5% increase from last year, Whitley said.
While taxes are on the rise, the city aims to help residents find affordable housing by allowing a 20% homestead exemption, a $40,000 senior and disability exemption, as well as an over-65 tax freeze. The city has also allowed homeowners to construct backyard cottages for rent and working with apartment complexes that focus on affordable units to house residents who cannot afford housing elsewhere. Additionally, the city has community development block grants as well as partnerships with local organizations to help residents find housing, City Manager Mark Israelson said.
The projected budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $677 million, with the majority of the funds going toward public safety and water and sewer funds. Israelson said the city’s water bills have increased due to increased fees from the North Texas Municipal Water District, who has seen supply chain issues in treatment chemicals as well as other necessary items to provide water to its customer cities.
Rhodes-Whitley said there are no new programs from the city this year. The city’s focus is maintaining and improving its existing infrastructure.
As the city continues economically recovering, it expects to see around $100 million in sales tax revenue, $4 million less than last year.
Residents posed questions about other facets of the city’s budget including the possible addition of bike lanes, which will be a part of the Shiloh Road construction from Park to Plano Parkway; pickleball courts, which the city is partnering with Plano ISD to put pickleball overlays on middle school tennis courts and projects surrounding Los Rios Park, which is currently in phase 1, focusing on new trails and a pavilion.
The city will continue hosting town hall meetings before adopting its new tax rate on Sept. 12 and rolling into the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
