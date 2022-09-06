In the wake of Sunday’s storm, the city of Plano is making efforts to clear its roads of fallen tree debris.
The city reported many downed branches on residential and commercial property that have not yet been cut up.
Residents requesting tree debris pickup have come primarily from central and west Plano.
“Collection calls from residents are expected to increase over the next few days as residents complete cleanup of their private properties,” said Wendy Jorgensen, senior marketing specialist with the city of Plano.
Plano’s first responders helped redirect traffic after responding to a utility pole call. Seven poles were blown down on 15th Street between Custer and Alma.
“This morning the poles that were blown completely down have been replaced,” Jorgensen said. “There are still some poles along the south side of 15th that are leaning.”
The city of Plano Streets division performed cleanup at 36 locations across the city, addressing most of the right of way blockages over the weekend.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
