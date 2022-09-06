City of Plano logo

In the wake of Sunday’s storm, the city of Plano is making efforts to clear its roads of fallen tree debris.

The city reported many downed branches on residential and commercial property that have not yet been cut up.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

