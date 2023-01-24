Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map.
On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
The department responded to two incidents of aggravated assault. The first incident occurred at 9:42 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 800 block of Edmonton Dr. The second occurred at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 6000 block of Preston Road.
On Jan. 15, police responded to two commercial burglaries and a residential burglary. Another residential burglary was reported at 4:15 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 1400 block of West Spring Creek Pkwy.
Police also responded to a home robbery at 4:31 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 3400 block of Hilltop Ln.
Eight motor vehicle thefts were reported in the following incidents:
Jan. 15 at 5 a.m. in the 700 block of 18th Street
Jan. 15 10:14 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Park Boulevard
Jan. 15 11:38 p.m. on Preston Road
Jan. 16 1:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Hillridge Dr.
Jan. 16 12:28 p.m. in the 5000 block of K Ave.
Jan. 18 4 a.m. in the 4700 block of Charles Pl.
Jan. 18 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mapleshade Ln.
Jan. 19 12 a.m. in the 1500 block of Preston Rd
Of the 15 thefts reported since Jan. 15, four were reported on Jan. 15, 16 and 17 near the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121. From Jan. 15- Jan. 20, five thefts were reported along US 75 between Spring Creek Parkway to Park Boulevard.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
