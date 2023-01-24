Plano Crime Blotter

Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map.

On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

