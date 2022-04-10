Plano, Richardson art associations to come together to raise money for Ukrainian relief efforts on April 16

If you take a drive around any community in the Star Local Media coverage area it is a safe bet that you will see many ways that residents and even businesses are showing their support for our distant neighbors in need on the other side of the globe in Ukraine.
Church signs request residents to take a moment to pray for Ukraine. Businesses are donating a percentage of sales from a certain day to support the humanitarian relief efforts. In our neighborhood, several residents have wrapped front yard trees in yellow and blue ribbon to show solidarity with the eastern European country.
That's why when word came to me about what the Plano Art Association and Richardson Civic Art Society were planning to do to raise money for the Ukrainian relief efforts, I decided it was time to dedicate my column to the cause.
On Saturday, April 16, the two art associations will be hosting a special art exhibit and auction in the Plano Arts District in downtown Plano and are inviting the public to view and purchase original artwork by more than 60 local artists who plan to participate. The exhibit and auction will be held at event1013 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. event1013 is located at 1013 15th Street in downtown Plano.
And there is a twist to the art exhibit. The theme for the art show is that each piece on display and available for purchase will be a sunflower-themed subject, as the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine, and has become a symbol of support for the country in this time of conflict.
According to the two organizations, 100 percent of all winning bid donations will be forwarded to an established and vetted Ukrainian charity, Sunflower of Peace. Sunflower of Peace supports the people of Ukraine suffering from Russia military invasion by raising funds to acquire medical first aid and humanitarian supplies and distribute them to doctors and paramedics in Ukraine, according to a release from the City of Plano.
“As concerned artists, we all feel a need to do what we can to help the people of Ukraine. By creating this special tribute artwork we hope we can make a meaningful contribution to the cause. We really encourage folks in the area to come see this beautiful sunflower artwork and make generous donation bids.” said Gene Dillard, president of Plano Art Association.
A silent auction with a “buy-now” option will occur throughout the day. A live auction at 5 p.m. will feature selected artworks. Plano Symphony Orchestra members will perform during the afternoon. Downtown merchants and sponsors will display Ukrainian flags throughout the day.
Unsold artwork will be available for purchase online for two weeks following the event at www.planoartassociation.org.
"Like everyone else, we felt a need to do something," Dillard said during a phone interview with Star Local Media on Friday. "We had noticed that a number of artists were creating art around the sunflower, and that it would be a great subject matter that everyone could participate in and then develop this into an auction that would raise money for a worthy cause."
Let's give the Plano Art Association and the Richardson Civic Art Society a standing ovation for putting together this worthy effort.
