According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano reported that 100% of its ICU beds were occupied from Sept. 24-30.
The medical system’s Allen location reported 90% occupancy in the same interim, while Medical City’s Plano and McKinney location reported 97% and 99.8% occupancies, respectively.
The ICU occupancy of hospitals in Plano are as follows:
- Texas Health Presbyterian Plano (100%)
- Medical City Plano (97%)
- Baylor Regional Medical Center Plano (96%)
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano (92%)
Oaths of office
In the upcoming Plano City Council meeting on Monday, 49 people will take oaths of office for positions in the following boards, committees and commissions: Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Board of Adjustment, Building Standards Commission, Civil Service Commission, Community Relations Commission, Cultural Arts Commission, Heritage Commission, Library Advisory Board, Parks and Recreation Planning Board, Plano Housing Authority, Retirement Security Plan Committee, Senior Advisory Board and Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 2 and 3 Boards.
Traffic delay expected
Because Plano Senior High School is hosting a homecoming parade on Wednesday, city officials are advising residents to expect traffic delays along Parkhaven Drive, Westside Drive and Roundrock Trail from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The route will start at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Roundrock and conclude at the Plano Senior High School parking lot.
Families First Fair
The Plano Event Center is hosting its third annual “Plano Families First Fall Fair,” which will offer school supplies and free healthcare services such as flu vaccinations and dental screenings to families in need. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16.
For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, go to planofamiliesfirst.com.
No holiday hours
Despite Monday being Columbus Day, Plano city offices and facilities will continue operating under normal hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.