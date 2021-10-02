Plano roundup 10.2

Plano Fire-Rescue was dispatched to an apartment unit in the intersection of Plano Parkway and Alma Drive Thursday afternoon after a dryer malfunction caused a fire.

“The people actually tried to fight it themselves, then they just couldn’t get it out,” Plano Fire-Rescue Capt. Peggy Harrell said. “We, of course, don’t recommend people fighting fires.”

Harrell said first responders arrived to find smoke and “just a little bit” of fire, which extended to the wall directly behind the dryer.

The fire was contained without incident, and no injuries were reported.

Centenarian celebrates

Plano resident Geneva Moore celebrated her 100th birthday at the Arbor Hills Memory Care assisted living facility Tuesday. She was joined by community members and her daughter, granddaughter and great-grandson.

Budget in effect

Because the 2021-22 fiscal year started on Friday, the city’s budget and tax rate are now in effect through September 2022.

Plano’s 2021-22 budget package includes a balanced budget of $638.7 million and property tax rate of $0.4482 per $100 valuation.

Projects approved

In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following infrastructure and public service expenditures:

  • $400,000 for an extended contract with OverDrive, Inc., which provides Plano libraries with e-books and audiobooks
  • $358,000 for two dump trucks and one flatbed pallet truck to be used for sanitation and fleet services
  • $173,000 for cot and gurney maintenance in 13 Plano Fire-Rescue EMT trucks
  • $121,000 for electrical repairs at the Oak Point Recreation Center Outdoor Pool
  • $120,000 for fiber optic cable maintenance

Traffic delays expected

City officials are advising Plano residents to expect traffic delays in the downtown arts district today, as the Night Out on 15th Street Festival will be happening around McCall Plaza. Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m., but the city indicated that street closures will happen at 10 a.m. along 15th Street’s stretch between J and K Avenues.  

