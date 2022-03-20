Plano roundup 03202022
File photo by Garrett Gravley

Plano Fire-Rescue was dispatched to an apartment complex fire in the 6500 block of Bronze Lane on Wednesday afternoon. Plano Fire-Rescue spokesperson Daniel Daly said the fire spread from one of the unit’s chimneys and was successfully contained before it could penetrate through walls.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, and residents were able to return to the facility after an inspection from the fire marshal.

 

Expenditures approved

In its Tuesday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:

  • $5 million for the repair of 42,400 square yards of residential concrete pavement within the bounds of Preston Road, West Park Boulevard, Coit Road and West Plano Parkway
  • $1.7 million for residential pavement maintenance services on an as-needed basis
  • $747,000 for the design and construction of a sewer line along Plano Parkway
  • $118,538 for battery replacements for Plano’s public safety radio system

Easter Egg Hound Hunt

Plano Parks and Recreation will host its “Easter Egg Hound Hunt” on April 16 (the Saturday before Easter) at Oak Point Park. At this event, dogs will be able to hunt for plastic eggs with treats enclosed.

More information, including registration and requirements, can be found online at t.ly/82xQ.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments