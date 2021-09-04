On Wednesday, officials from Plano Environmental Quality (PEQ) sprayed targeted locations of the city where they say city-sanctioned mosquito traps tested positive for the West Nile virus.
According to a press release, this deployment of insecticide in two PEQ areas that are broken down as follows:
Site 2
North – Erwin Drive
South – Hillridge Drive
East – Valencia Drive
West – Sherrye Drive
Site 5
North – Panther Ridge Lane
South – Ridgetop Lane
East – Hallsey Lane / Walnut Ridge Lane
West – East Parker Road / Los Rios Boulevard
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, about 80% of people infected with the West Nile virus do not develop illnesses, but those who do typically report symptoms such as fever, headaches, skin rashes or body aches.
Residents with questions or concerns are advised to contact the City of Plano Environmental Health and Sustainability Department at 972-941-7143.
Peanut Butter Drive
The North Texas Food Bank is soliciting donations for its annual Spread the Hope Peanut Butter Drive. For this month-long initiative, whose 2021 iteration kicked off Wednesday, the non-profit organization is endeavoring to collect 300,000 pounds of peanut butter to benefit area families in need.
Residents are encouraged to donate or host a “virtual peanut butter drive” and can do so online at https://ntfb.org/get-involved/donate/donate-food/peanut-butter-drive/.
Labor Day hours
Many city-run facilities in Plano will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day, with trash and recycling collection days being moved over to the next day.
All Plano municipal offices and Plano Public Library facilities will be closed, as will most Plano Parks and Recreation facilities such as the Sam Johnson Recreation Center and the Plano Animal Shelter.
For more information, go to www.plano.gov/868/Holiday-Hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.