In a Monday meeting, the Plano Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously in favor of a zoning change that would allow Plano residents to keep backyard hens, provided that they adhere to a minimum square footage of chicken coop space and comply with other city ordinances that pertain to accessory buildings and domesticated animals.
Roosters are still prohibited, and homeowners associations are still allowed to ban backyard hens.
While this signifies a change in residential zoning ordinances, the Plano City Council will ultimately vote on the legal permissibility of backyard hens. The council discussed the issue in a June meeting.
Opioid settlement
The Plano City Council will vote on a resolution Monday authorizing the city’s participation in a $26 billion settlement between the state of Texas and four pharmaceutical giants.
Referred to as the “Global Opioid Settlement,” this agreement was reached between the Texas Attorney General’s Office, pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest drug wholesalers in the United States: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
All four companies have been defendants in numerous lawsuits and have faced bipartisan criticism for engaging in practices critics say fueled the ongoing opioid crisis. Johnson & Johnson announced that it would no longer sell opioid products in the United States following a $230 million settlement it reached with the state of New York.
Clear the shelter
The Plano Animal Shelter is engaging in its annual “Clear the Shelters” initiative in partnership with other animal shelters across North Texas.
From Monday to Sept. 12, the shelter will offer half-priced adoptions and completely waive adoption fees from Sept. 13 to 19. Residents of Plano will still need to pay $10 to register the pet with the city and prove they do not live in a property that prohibits certain breeds.
More information can be found online at http://share.plano.gov/animalservices.
“Buy a Bag of Books”
Haggard Library is hosting a “Buy a Bag of Books” event through Aug. 29. For this event, the library will be selling bags of used books for $10 each, with proceeds benefiting Friends of the Plano Public Library.
New garden
A new garden was planted at the Sam Johnson Recreation Center by the Plano Garden Club. A video of the planting can be found online at youtube.com/watch?v=j4cjzdnJDiM.
