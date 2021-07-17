In a departure from its normal arrangement of biweekly meetings, the Plano City Council will meet after a month-long hiatus on two separate days in the last week of July. The first of these meetings is slated for July 26 at 7 p.m. Following this, the council will reconvene on July 28 at 5 p.m.
“They traditionally take a vacation during the second week of July,” explained Steve Stoler, director of media relations for the city of Plano. “The 26th is a regular meeting, and the 28th is when they [visit] the budget.”
While the latter meeting is specifically concerned with the 2021-22 recommended budget and Community Investment Program (CIP), members of the council will not cast an official vote on them until September.
Landmark recognized
The Saigling House became the fifth historical marker to be listed on the National Register of Historical Places, the city of Plano announced Tuesday.
The house, located in the 900 block of East 16th Street, is recognized as one of the first brick houses to be constructed in the city and the first structure with a basement. Built in 1906, the house has undergone a series of renovations amid community-wide historical interest.
Spring cleaning
Plano ISD is conducting an online auction for 19 items, including school buses, musical instruments and library books.
The district has issued a disclaimer that each item will be sold “as is, where is and with all faults and defects therein." The auction will close on July 23. Residents can bid for the items online at renebates.com/a_list_2.php?id=185&cat=all.
