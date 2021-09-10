A memorial service for Plano disability rights activist Kate Garrison was held at the Art Centre of Plano Thursday morning.
Tributes to Garrison were given by Plano Mayor John Muns, Texas State Representative Jessica Gonzalez, Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet and Plano disability rights activist Dylan Rafaty. Gonzalez filed a resolution honoring her life in the Texas Legislature on Sept. 1. The resolution was unanimously adopted by Gonzalez’s Texas House colleagues.
Garrison died on Aug. 26. She was 74. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.
Tax and budget votes forthcoming
Plano City Council will vote on whether to adopt a proposed $638.7 million balanced budget and property tax rate of $0.4465 per $100 valuation in its Tuesday meeting.
These propositions were discussed in previous council meetings and citizen town halls. If ratified, the budget and tax rate will go into effect on Oct. 1.
YMCA vaccine drive
The Plano Family YMCA is offering COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday in partnership with Collin County Health Care Services.
The vaccine drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Plano Family YMCA’s location at 3300 McDermott Road. Eligible individuals over the age of 12 can sign up online at www.ymcadallas.org/locations/plano.
Apparition Expedition
Plano Parks and Recreation announced the 2021 iteration of its annual “Apparition Expedition” event. Traditionally a “haunted” ghost tour of the downtown area, this year’s affair will be screened on film for audiences at Cox Playhouse on Oct. 15, two weeks before Halloween.
More information can be found online at www.plano.gov/1043/Apparition-Expedition.
