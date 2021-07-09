Per a proclamation made by Plano Mayor John Muns on June 28, this month marks Plano Parks and Recreation Month. This year’s theme is “#OurParkAndRecStories,” and in celebration, Plano Parks and Recreation is crowdsourcing and sharing testimonies from Plano residents via social media.
“Our local parks are often our first experiences in nature, our introduction to a favorite hobby or physical activity. They are places to gather with friends and family to celebrate life’s special moments as well as spots of respite and healing,” Parks Director Ron Smith said in a statement. “If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that visiting a local park, trail or open space is essential to an individual’s mental and physical well-being. This is the perfect time to reflect on and appreciate all the ways our community is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation.”
More information can be found online at plano.gov/749/Parks-Recreation.
Animal shelter special
Plano Animal Shelter is running a special through July 31 wherein cat and dog adoptions will be offered at discount fees.
Cats and dogs over six months old that have been up for adoption for over one month can be adopted for $25, while those over six months who have not can be for $40.
“Exotic” animals and pets under six months in age are not included in the special.
More information can be found online at plano.gov/226/Animal-Service.
Donations requested
The Plano Police Department is accepting donations for the Collin County Crime Victim’s Council’s annual Evening of Empowerment drive.
This initiative will benefit victims of violent crime and help them meet their basic needs. Items requested include deodorant, hand soap, diapers, laundry detergent, baby formula, household cleaning products and feminine products.
Donations are being accepted through Aug. 3. For more information, call 972-941-2680.
