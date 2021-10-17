Plano roundup 10.16

Plano Mayor John Muns, pictured at a groundbreaking for the pending Collin Creek redevelopment project

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

The city of Plano gave an update on the ongoing Collin Creek redevelopment Thursday afternoon.

Per the city, demolition for the old JC Penney location is currently underway. Once demolition of the structure is complete, construction for the planned mixed-use development will commence.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2024.

Projects approved

The following project expenditures were approved by Plano City Council during its Monday meeting:

  • $1.57 million for screening walls along Red Wolf Lane and 15th Street.
  • $800,000 over four years for a service agreement between the Plano Police Department and a forensic laboratory that provides analysis for “serious drug [offenses].”
  • $294,000 in traffic signal software upgrades.

ICU occupancy update

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano reported 99% occupancy of its ICU beds between Oct. 1-7, Tuesday data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found. In the prior week of Sept. 24-30, its occupancy was reported at 100%.

Occupancy also slightly fell for Medical City Plano and Baylor Regional Medical Center.

EPA recognizes Plano

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the city of Plano with its 2021 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for various initiatives that were coordinated to help residents conserve water throughout 2020. Along with Allen, Plano was one of two cities in Texas to receive a WaterSense award this year. 

