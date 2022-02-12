In its upcoming Monday meeting, Plano City Council will consider two resolutions and one potential resolution authorizing an application for a 9% housing tax credit for proposed affordable housing developments.
The proposed housing projects are respectively located in the northwest corner of Plano Parkway and Dallas Parkway, the northeast corner of Jupiter Road and Los Rios Boulevard and the northwest corner of Woodburn Corners and Jomar Drive.
If approved upon application, these housing tax credits would be provided by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The credits are issued for the purpose of incentivizing private sector development of affordable housing.
New zoning alerts
Plano city officials have rolled out an email notification service wherein residents can receive alerts of zoning changes that take effect in certain ZIP codes.
The system, officials say, works like a weather alert system, with zoning change alerts being issued up to twice a month.
Residents wishing to opt for this service must fill out an online form.
Public safety town hall
A public safety town hall will be hosted at the Plano Municipal Center on Feb. 24.
Over the duration of this town hall, officials will be answering questions from residents on the city’s public safety services as they pertain to the Plano Police Department, Plano Fire-Rescue, Plano Public Safety Communications, Plano Animal Services and more.
Collin Creek update
The city of Plano captured drone footage displaying an aerial view of the pending Collin Creek redevelopment. The footage shows construction of the multi-use development’s commercial/retail space, which is estimated to take up approximately 300,000 square feet of space.
New housing stats
Plano has the 12th highest number of 4+ bedroom houses out of every midsize city in the United States, a report from HireAHelper indicated.
The report found that 35.8% of Plano’s homes had four or more bedrooms, compared to a national average of 21.6%.
Sign-up sheet for Zoning Case Alerts
Plano public safety town hall info
Collin Creek drone video:
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tFkNlEt3Xhg" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
