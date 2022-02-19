In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:
- $5.3 million for concrete pavement repairs along Sam Rayburn Tollway’s access road, Coit Road, Hedgcoxe Road and Rasor Boulevard
- $1.9 million for an overhaul of approximately 3,000 linear feet of screening wall along the eastern and western portions of Independence Parkway, from Lanarc Drive to Loch Haven Drive
- $1.4 million in licensing fees for Microsoft software used by city staff in various administrative capacities
- $235,000 for the purchase of nine outdoor warning siren speakers that are designed to alert the public of severe weather events such as tornadoes or floods
- $198,000 for construction and installation of eight traffic signals at various intersections within southeastern Plano
- $104,000 for the purchase of three solar-powered camera towers to be used by the Plano Police Department for the purpose of video surveillance
Public safety stats released
The city of Plano’s 2021 Annual Report revealed the following statistics for 2021:
- Plano Public Safety Communications (the city’s 911 dispatch center) answered 426,513 calls
- Plano Fire-Rescue responded to 33,428 incidents
- Plano Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 20,698 EMS calls and 377 fires
“Adapted Sweetheart Dance”
Plano Parks and Recreation is hosting its “Adapted Sweetheart Dance” at the Sam Johnson Recreation Center on Friday.
The event – a self-described “night of music, dancing and fun” – was created for teenagers and adults with special needs.
