In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following expenditures:

  • $1.7 million for concrete under-sealing services to be used on streets and alleys
  • $1.1 million for screening wall installation on Custer Road from Treehouse Lane to Cross Bend Drive and the Wooded Creek neighborhood located directly west of Independence Parkway
  • $264,000 for median renovations from West Spring Creek Parkway and Midway Road to Parkwood Boulevard
  • $127,000 for consultation services on a new police records management system
  • $115,000 for a tire service truck to be used for maintenance and roadside assistance on all city vehicles

Water maintenance begins

Residents of Plano may notice a different taste in their water, and that’s because the North Texas Municipal Water District (which services Plano and surrounding cities such as Allen and Frisco) began performing a four-week water disinfection maintenance on Tuesday.  The maintenance will continue through March 29.

Texas Forever Fest

Plano Parks and Recreation will be co-hosting its 2022 installment of Texas Forever Fest on March 26 at Haggard Park.

The Texas-themed festival will include a slate of food vendors and live music from country acts including headliner Pat Green.

Attendance to the festival is free.

