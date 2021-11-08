Plano roundup 11.7

Plano Flags of Honor will take place through Saturday

 Courtesy of the City of Plano

Oak Point Park is host to Plano Flags of Honor, an event where more than 1,000 American flags are erected to “[tell] the story of heroes whose lives were devoted in service to others, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The event happens annually on the week of Veteran’s Day.

Plano Flags of Honor will happen through Saturday and is presented by the city along with the Plano East Rotary Club Foundation. More information can be found online at planoflagsofhonor.org.

Infrastructure town hall

The city of Plano will be hosting a town hall meeting on Nov. 18 to discuss the city’s infrastructure, including ongoing repairs being made to its streets, sidewalks, intersections and water systems.

Many of these projects are being funded by a $231 million bond that was approved by Plano residents in a May bond election. This bond provided funding for sidewalk repairs, asphalt overlay, alley reconstruction, intersection improvements and more.

New P&Z members

In Plano City Council’s upcoming Monday meeting, four new Planning and Zoning Commission appointees and one incumbent will take their oaths of office for two-year terms.

Appointees Michael Bronsky, Tosan Olley, Bennett Ratliff and Tianle Tong will replace predecessors Allan Samara, Nathan Barbera, Robert Gibbons and Gwen Walters. Commissioner Richard Horne is the only Planning and Zoning Commission incumbent slated to be sworn in.

The first Plano Planning and Zoning Commission meeting following these oaths of office will take place on Nov. 15.

