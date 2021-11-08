Oak Point Park is host to Plano Flags of Honor, an event where more than 1,000 American flags are erected to “[tell] the story of heroes whose lives were devoted in service to others, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice.”
The event happens annually on the week of Veteran’s Day.
Plano Flags of Honor will happen through Saturday and is presented by the city along with the Plano East Rotary Club Foundation. More information can be found online at planoflagsofhonor.org.
Infrastructure town hall
The city of Plano will be hosting a town hall meeting on Nov. 18 to discuss the city’s infrastructure, including ongoing repairs being made to its streets, sidewalks, intersections and water systems.
Many of these projects are being funded by a $231 million bond that was approved by Plano residents in a May bond election. This bond provided funding for sidewalk repairs, asphalt overlay, alley reconstruction, intersection improvements and more.
New P&Z members
In Plano City Council’s upcoming Monday meeting, four new Planning and Zoning Commission appointees and one incumbent will take their oaths of office for two-year terms.
Appointees Michael Bronsky, Tosan Olley, Bennett Ratliff and Tianle Tong will replace predecessors Allan Samara, Nathan Barbera, Robert Gibbons and Gwen Walters. Commissioner Richard Horne is the only Planning and Zoning Commission incumbent slated to be sworn in.
The first Plano Planning and Zoning Commission meeting following these oaths of office will take place on Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.