Plano roundup 9.17

Jerry Cosgrove

 Courtesy of the City of Plano

At the conclusion of Plano City Council’s Monday meeting, Plano city manager Mark Israelson paid tribute to the city’s public works director Jerry Cosgrove, who died unexpectedly in New York City on Aug. 27. Cosgrove was 66.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to acknowledge the loss of one of our team members,” Israelson said. “I wanted to be on record this evening expressing our gratitude for all his work for the city. We were better because of him being on our team.”

Infrastructure projects approved

Also in the council’s Monday meeting, the following city expenses were approved:

  • Nearly $6 million in repairs for approximately 70,000 square feet of sidewalk concrete and 41,000 square feet of pavement in residential areas along the Legacy Drive/Mission Ridge Road and East Park Boulevard/Municipal Avenue intersections.
  • $889,000 construction of a sewage manhole lining project that, once completed, will give reinforced structural support for 139 manholes and filtration for 1,286 vertical feet of sewage pipe throughout the city.
  • $115,000 purchase of a school bus for fleet use by Plano Parks and Recreation.

PISD students named semifinalists

Plano ISD announced Thursday that 79 of its students have been named semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Should any of these students advance to victory, they will be among a body of 7,500 people who collectively receive nearly $30 million in scholarship funds.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments