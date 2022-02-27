The 2022 Plano Mayor’s Summer Internship Program (PMSIP) will officially kick off on Wednesday during an event with the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Plano Mayor John Muns will be joined by Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser and representatives from Boeing, Liberty Mutual and JPMorgan Chase.
Under PMSIP, Plano ISD students are connected with businesses and nonprofits for paid internships that are conducted remotely and in-person. Students who register must be juniors or seniors at Plano ISD and live in the city of Plano.
Started by former Mayor Harry LaRosiliere in 2014, PMSIP has had over 600 Plano ISD students intern for public sector entities such as Plano ISD, as well as private corporations such as JPMorgan Chase, NTT Data Services, Boeing, Frito-Lay, Capital One and Oncor Energy. Each year, interns work 20-40 hours per week and get paid a minimum of $10 per hour.
Superintendent finalist to be named
Plano ISD will announce the lone superintendent finalist on Monday during a special meeting slated for 8 a.m.
The announcement was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to Thursday’s inclement weather prompting administrators to “be all hands on deck” in assisting campuses.
Council work session scheduled
Plano City Council will convene for a work session an hour before its regularly scheduled Monday meeting to discuss economic development strategy.
Plano chef nominated
A Plano chef was listed as a nominee for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Awards – often referred to as “The Oscars of food.”
Koji Yoshida of EBESU Robata and Sushi was named as a semifinalist under the category of “Best Chef: Texas.”
If named a finalist on March 16, Yoshida will be invited to the award ceremony in Chicago on June 13.
