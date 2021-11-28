The Plano West Rotary Club will sell pecans to raise money for the Plano West Rotary Scholarship Fund, the nonprofit organization announced in a press release Wednesday.
More information, including locations and ordering information, can be found online at planowestrotary.com/stories/pecans.
Expenditures approved
In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved the following expenditures and purchases:
- $2 million for a term in a city agreement with a pavement maintenance contractor
- $1.3 million for a term in a city agreement with a concrete sidewalk maintenance contractor
- $843,000 for a reconstruction project of Wyngate Boulevard’s road, sidewalks, driveways and ramps
- $168,000 for the purchase of six mowers to be used by Plano Parks and Recreation (per the terms of a prior contract)
Infrastructure town hall
The Q&A transcript for an infrastructure town hall hosted by the city of Plano on Nov. 18 is available online.
Many of the questions involved specific projects, including those for reconstruction of Custer Road, Windhaven Parkway, Coit Road, Jupiter Road and other streets.
The transcript can be accessed at t.ly/JVPq.
50K lbs donated
The Plano Police Department announced last week that it helped the North Texas Food Bank raise over 50,000 pounds of food during a charity drive organized for Sewa Diwali, a charitable initiative organized in celebration of South Asian religious festival Diwali (recognized primarily by the Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Sikh faiths.)
The police department partnered with Mayor John Muns and State Rep. Matt Shaheen in the endeavor.
