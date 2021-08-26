The Plano Balloon Festival announced the cancellation of its 2021 event last week, citing an increase in reported COVID-19 cases and the virus’s delta variant.
“In making this difficult decision we are mindful of the extremely large number of families that attend the event, the majority of which have children under 12 years of age,” the festival said in a social media post. “Providing a safe environment for everyone that visits the event is crucial, especially for our youngest attendees. Safety has been at the forefront of our Festival from the very beginning and that will not change. This was not an easy decision, but the right one to make.”
Unemployment falls
The Texas Workforce Commission released data last week showing that unemployment in Plano has declined from 5% in June to 4.5% in July, with the city's civilian labor force increasing by 1%.
In the interim, the statewide unemployment rate decreased from 6.5% to 6.2%.
New infrastructure projects
In its Monday meeting, the Plano City Council approved a slate of infrastructure projects that exceed $14 million, including:
- $5.4 million in ADA-compliant renovations for Harrington Library
- $3 million in improvements of the Legacy Drive Corridor
- $2.9 million in complete reconstruction of Commerce Drive between 15th Street and West Plano Parkway
- $1.5 million in sidewalk improvements along 15th Street’s stretch from Coit Road to Custer Road
- $1.2 million screening wall replacement along the intersection of Coit Road and Highland Shores Drive
- $482,000 in an HVAC overhaul for the Carpenter Recreation Center
The funding for these projects is coming from the 2020-21 Community Investment Program and the 2017 bond referendum.
Fire contained
A fire that took place at an East Plano shopping center in the 1200 block of East Parker Road Saturday was contained without incident, but it did briefly impact traffic along the intersection of K Avenue and East Parker Road.
Plano Fire-Rescue confirmed that the fire was reported by Texas Star Mattress and Furniture and that building tenants Payless Cleaners, Baja Auto Insurance and Corner Beverage were impacted. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
