In a Monday meeting, the Plano City Council voted in favor of Plano Fire-Rescue’s purchase of various cardiac devices, including 15 cardiac monitors and 16 chest compression devices, both of which are manufactured by medical technologies manufacturer Stryker.
These devices will be purchased together for $979,000 and will replace some of Plano Fire-Rescue’s older technology that officials say has exceeded its recommended shelf life.
Changed hours
In observance of Independence Day, various city services will be closed or otherwise operating during changed hours Sunday and Monday.
Trash and recycling collection services will be moved to the following weekday. For example, neighborhoods with a Monday collection day will have a Tuesday collection day this week.
Furthermore, all Plano municipal offices and Plano Public Library facilities will be closed during this period, while Plano Animal Services will only be closed on Independence Day. Hours for Plano Parks and Recreation facilities will vary, and just as trash and recycling collection services will be closed Monday, so will the Texas Pure Products Regional Composting Site & Custer Road Facility.
More information can be found online at plano.gov/868/Holiday-Hours.
“Positive Encounters”
The Plano Police Department will be conducting a class dubbed “Positive Encounters” for new motor vehicle drivers who are on the autism spectrum. Per a statement from the department, instructors Hayley Dick and A.D. Paul will “focus on decreasing the fear of being pulled over and other police contacts.”
The class is slated for from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Plano Police Department Headquarters’ Toler Room. To register, contact Dick at 972-941-2210 or hayleyd@plano.gov.
